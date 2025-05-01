Which of the following best describes what a package loan includes?
A
A loan that covers only intangible assets
B
Only the personal property being financed
C
Both real property and personal property financed together under a single loan agreement
D
Only the real property being financed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a package loan: A package loan is a type of loan that includes financing for both real property (e.g., land, buildings) and personal property (e.g., furniture, appliances) under a single loan agreement.
Analyze the options provided in the question to determine which one aligns with the definition of a package loan.
Option 1: 'A loan that covers only intangible assets' - This does not match the definition of a package loan, as intangible assets are not typically included.
Option 2: 'Only the personal property being financed' - This is incorrect because a package loan includes both real and personal property, not just personal property.
Option 3: 'Both real property and personal property financed together under a single loan agreement' - This matches the definition of a package loan and is the correct answer.
