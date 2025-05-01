Which of the following is classified as a general lien?
A
Mechanic's lien
B
Vendor's lien
C
Federal income tax lien
D
Mortgage lien
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a lien: A lien is a legal claim or right against a property that allows the holder to secure payment for a debt or obligation. Liens can be classified as specific or general. Specific liens apply to a particular asset, while general liens apply to all assets of the debtor.
Review the types of liens mentioned in the problem: Mechanic's lien, Vendor's lien, Federal income tax lien, and Mortgage lien. Determine whether each is specific or general based on its scope.
Mechanic's lien: This is a specific lien because it applies to the property where work was performed or materials were supplied.
Vendor's lien: This is also a specific lien, as it applies to the property sold by the vendor until the purchase price is fully paid.
Federal income tax lien: This is a general lien because it applies to all assets of the debtor, not just a specific property. Mortgage lien: This is a specific lien because it applies to the property used as collateral for the mortgage loan.
