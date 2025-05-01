Which of the following is a potential advantage of being a privately-held company?
A
Shares are traded on a stock exchange
B
Greater control over decision-making by owners
C
Mandatory disclosure of financial information to the public
D
Easier access to public capital markets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key differences between privately-held companies and publicly-held companies. Privately-held companies are owned by a small group of individuals or entities, whereas publicly-held companies have shares traded on public stock exchanges.
Analyze the advantages of being a privately-held company. One major advantage is that owners have greater control over decision-making since they are not accountable to a large number of shareholders or subject to the same regulatory requirements as public companies.
Consider the implications of mandatory disclosure of financial information. Public companies are required to disclose detailed financial information to the public, which can limit privacy and strategic flexibility. Privately-held companies are not subject to these requirements, allowing them to maintain confidentiality.
Evaluate the access to capital markets. Public companies can raise funds more easily through stock issuance, but privately-held companies may rely on private funding sources, which can be more restrictive but also allow for greater control.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Greater control over decision-making by owners,' as this is a key advantage of being a privately-held company compared to the other options listed.
