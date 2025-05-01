Which of the following events is considered a financial goal for a business organization?
A
Improving employee satisfaction
B
Increasing annual net income by 10%
C
Expanding office space
D
Launching a new product line
1
Understand the concept of a financial goal: A financial goal for a business organization is typically related to measurable financial outcomes, such as revenue, profit, or cost management, rather than non-financial objectives like employee satisfaction or operational changes.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Evaluate whether each event aligns with the definition of a financial goal. For example, improving employee satisfaction is a non-financial goal, while increasing annual net income by 10% is a measurable financial target.
Identify the correct answer: Increasing annual net income by 10% is a financial goal because it directly relates to the organization's financial performance and is quantifiable.
Explain why other options are not financial goals: Expanding office space and launching a new product line are operational or strategic goals, not directly tied to financial performance metrics.
Conclude the reasoning: A financial goal must be specific, measurable, and directly related to the financial outcomes of the business, which is why increasing annual net income by 10% is the correct answer.
