Which of the following is a key advantage of operating a business as a sole proprietorship?
A
The business enjoys unlimited access to capital markets.
B
The owner's personal assets are protected from business liabilities.
C
The business is taxed at a lower corporate tax rate.
D
The owner has complete control over business decisions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business structure where a single individual owns and operates the business. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Identify the key characteristics of a sole proprietorship: The owner has complete control over all business decisions, bears all profits and losses, and is personally liable for business debts and obligations.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Analyze each statement to determine if it aligns with the characteristics of a sole proprietorship. For example, unlimited access to capital markets is not a feature of sole proprietorships, as they typically rely on personal funds or loans.
Focus on the correct answer: The owner having complete control over business decisions is a defining advantage of a sole proprietorship, as there are no partners or shareholders to consult.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer highlights the autonomy and decision-making power of the sole proprietor, which is a key advantage of this business structure.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian