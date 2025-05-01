Which of the following is a major downside for a business to own its own building?
Reduced liquidity due to capital being tied up in real estate
Lower long-term costs compared to leasing
No responsibility for property maintenance
Increased flexibility to relocate quickly
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how easily a business can convert its assets into cash to meet short-term obligations. Owning a building ties up capital in real estate, which is less liquid compared to cash or other liquid assets.
Analyze the financial implications of owning a building: When a business owns its building, it incurs significant upfront costs and ongoing expenses, such as property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. These costs reduce the availability of cash for other business needs.
Compare owning versus leasing: Leasing a property typically involves lower upfront costs and provides flexibility to relocate. Owning a building, on the other hand, ties up capital and reduces the ability to adapt quickly to changing business needs.
Evaluate property maintenance responsibilities: Owning a building means the business is responsible for all property maintenance, repairs, and upgrades. This is a significant ongoing cost and effort, contrary to the option listed as 'No responsibility for property maintenance.'
Consider the flexibility to relocate: Owning a building reduces flexibility to relocate quickly, as selling or renting out the property can take time and effort. Leasing provides more agility in adapting to changing business locations or needs.
