Which of the following is an advantage Doug should expect by sharing ownership with others in a business organization?
A
Unlimited liability protection
B
Elimination of profit sharing
C
Ability to pool resources and expertise
D
Complete control over all business decisions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sharing ownership in a business organization. Sharing ownership typically involves forming partnerships or corporations where multiple individuals contribute resources and expertise to the business.
Step 2: Analyze the advantages and disadvantages of shared ownership. Advantages include pooling resources, sharing expertise, and potentially reducing individual financial risk. Disadvantages may include shared decision-making and profit sharing.
Step 3: Evaluate the options provided in the question. Consider whether each option aligns with the concept of shared ownership. For example, 'Unlimited liability protection' is not typically an advantage of shared ownership unless the business is structured as a corporation. 'Elimination of profit sharing' contradicts the nature of shared ownership, as profits are usually divided among owners.
Step 4: Focus on the correct answer, 'Ability to pool resources and expertise.' This is a key advantage of shared ownership, as it allows individuals to combine their financial resources, skills, and knowledge to strengthen the business.
Step 5: Reflect on the implications of shared ownership. While pooling resources and expertise is beneficial, Doug should also consider the trade-offs, such as shared control and the need for effective communication and collaboration among owners.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian