On which financial statement would the Supplies account appear?
A
Income Statement
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the Supplies account: Supplies are considered a current asset because they represent items that will be used in the near future for business operations.
Review the purpose of the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Identify where current assets are reported: Current assets, including Supplies, are listed on the Balance Sheet under the 'Assets' section.
Compare the other financial statements: The Income Statement reports revenues and expenses, the Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings, and the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows. Supplies do not fit into these categories.
Conclude that the Supplies account appears on the Balance Sheet because it is classified as a current asset.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian