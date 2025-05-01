Which of the following is a limitation of the balance sheet?
A
It includes only the company's intangible assets.
B
It does not reflect the current market value of all assets.
C
It shows the company's revenues and expenses over a period of time.
D
It provides detailed information about cash flows from operating activities.
1
Understand the purpose of the balance sheet: The balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity.
Identify the limitation being discussed: The balance sheet does not reflect the current market value of all assets. Instead, it often uses historical cost or other valuation methods, which may not represent the true market value.
Clarify why this is a limitation: Historical cost accounting means that assets are recorded at their original purchase price, adjusted for depreciation or amortization, rather than their current market value. This can lead to discrepancies between the reported value and the actual worth of the assets.
Eliminate incorrect options: The balance sheet does not include revenues and expenses (these are part of the income statement), nor does it provide detailed information about cash flows (this is covered in the cash flow statement). It also does not exclusively focus on intangible assets; it includes all types of assets.
Conclude the correct limitation: The balance sheet's inability to reflect the current market value of all assets is a key limitation, as it may not provide a fully accurate representation of the company's financial position in real-time market terms.
