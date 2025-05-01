Which of the following items are shown on the selling and administrative expense budget?
A
Cost of goods sold
B
Depreciation on office equipment
C
Sales revenue
D
Salaries of administrative staff
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the selling and administrative expense budget: This budget is used to estimate the costs associated with selling products and managing the business, excluding costs directly tied to production (e.g., cost of goods sold).
Identify the items that are typically included in the selling and administrative expense budget: These include expenses such as salaries of administrative staff, office supplies, depreciation on office equipment, advertising costs, and other overhead expenses related to selling and administration.
Analyze the given options: 'Cost of goods sold' is not part of the selling and administrative expense budget because it is a production-related expense. 'Sales revenue' is not an expense and is part of the revenue budget, not the expense budget.
Focus on the correct answers: 'Depreciation on office equipment' is included because it is an administrative expense related to the use of office assets. 'Salaries of administrative staff' are also included because they are part of the administrative costs.
Conclude that the selling and administrative expense budget includes items that are not directly tied to production or revenue generation but are necessary for the operation and management of the business.
