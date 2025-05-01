Net income appears on which of the following financial statements?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Income Statement
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net income: Net income is the profit a company earns after deducting all expenses, including operating costs, taxes, and interest, from its total revenue.
Identify the financial statements: The four primary financial statements are the Income Statement, Statement of Retained Earnings, Balance Sheet, and Statement of Cash Flows.
Determine where net income is reported: Net income is calculated and reported on the Income Statement, which summarizes revenues and expenses over a specific period.
Recognize the connection to other statements: Net income flows into the Statement of Retained Earnings, where it is used to calculate the ending retained earnings after accounting for dividends.
Understand why net income does not appear on the Balance Sheet or Statement of Cash Flows: The Balance Sheet shows the company's financial position at a specific point in time, while the Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash inflows and outflows, not net income.
