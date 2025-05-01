Receivables might be sold to which of the following parties?
A
A supplier
B
A factor
C
A customer
D
A shareholder
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are considered assets on the balance sheet.
Learn about the process of selling receivables: Companies may sell their receivables to another party to quickly obtain cash rather than waiting for customers to pay. This is often done to improve cash flow or reduce the risk of non-payment.
Identify the role of a factor: A factor is a financial intermediary that specializes in purchasing receivables from companies at a discount. The factor then collects the receivables directly from the customers.
Eliminate incorrect options: A supplier, customer, or shareholder typically does not purchase receivables. Suppliers provide goods or services, customers owe the receivables, and shareholders invest in the company but do not engage in receivables transactions.
Conclude that the correct party to whom receivables might be sold is a factor, as they are specifically involved in the business of buying receivables.
