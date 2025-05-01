A bank may issue a credit memorandum for which of the following transactions?
A
Payment of a customer's check that was previously deposited
B
Service charges deducted from the depositor's account
C
Collection of a note receivable on behalf of the depositor
D
Dishonoring a note receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a credit memorandum: A credit memorandum is issued by a bank to notify the depositor of an increase in their account balance. This typically occurs when the bank collects funds on behalf of the depositor or makes adjustments that increase the account balance.
Analyze the transactions listed in the problem: Payment of a customer's check that was previously deposited, service charges deducted from the depositor's account, collection of a note receivable on behalf of the depositor, and dishonoring a note receivable.
Determine which transaction results in an increase in the depositor's account balance: Payment of a customer's check and service charges reduce the account balance, while dishonoring a note receivable does not increase the balance. Collection of a note receivable on behalf of the depositor increases the account balance.
Conclude that the bank issues a credit memorandum for the collection of a note receivable on behalf of the depositor, as this transaction increases the depositor's account balance.
Review the reasoning: A credit memorandum is issued for transactions that increase the account balance, and among the options provided, only the collection of a note receivable fits this criterion.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian