The assurance that processes are performing in an acceptable manner is the focus of which component of internal control?
A
Control Environment
B
Risk Assessment
C
Monitoring
D
Information and Communication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the achievement of objectives in operations, reporting, and compliance.
Identify the components of internal control: The five components are Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring.
Focus on the Monitoring component: Monitoring involves assessing the quality of internal control performance over time. It ensures that processes are functioning as intended and identifies deficiencies that need correction.
Compare Monitoring with other components: While Control Environment sets the tone, Risk Assessment identifies risks, and Information and Communication ensures proper flow of information, Monitoring specifically focuses on evaluating the effectiveness of processes.
Conclude that Monitoring is the correct answer: Monitoring is the component dedicated to ensuring that processes are performing in an acceptable manner, as stated in the problem.
