Partially complete units are known as which type of inventory?
A
Finished goods inventory
B
Work in process inventory
C
Raw materials inventory
D
Consigned goods inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inventory types: In financial accounting, inventory is categorized into different types based on its stage in the production process. These include raw materials inventory, work in process inventory, finished goods inventory, and consigned goods inventory.
Define 'Work in Process Inventory': This refers to partially completed units that are still undergoing production. These units are not yet finished goods but have moved beyond the raw materials stage.
Compare with other inventory types: Raw materials inventory consists of unprocessed materials used in production. Finished goods inventory includes completed products ready for sale. Consigned goods inventory refers to goods held by a third party for sale but still owned by the original company.
Identify the correct match: Since the question specifies 'partially complete units,' this aligns with the definition of work in process inventory, as these units are still in production and not yet finished.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and comparisons, the correct answer is 'Work in Process Inventory,' as it specifically refers to partially completed units in the production process.
