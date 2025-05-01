Which of the following best describes merchandise inventory?
A
Supplies used in the daily operations of the business.
B
Goods in transit shipped FOB destination to a customer.
C
Goods held on consignment for another company.
D
Goods owned by a company and held for sale in the ordinary course of business.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of merchandise inventory: Merchandise inventory refers to goods that a company owns and holds for sale in the ordinary course of business. It is a key component of current assets on the balance sheet.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option describes a different type of asset or situation. Supplies used in daily operations are not merchandise inventory; they are categorized as supplies or operating expenses. Goods in transit shipped FOB destination are not yet owned by the company. Goods held on consignment are owned by another company.
Focus on the correct definition: Merchandise inventory specifically includes goods that are owned by the company and are intended for sale to customers. This excludes items like supplies, consigned goods, or goods in transit under FOB destination terms.
Relate the concept to accounting principles: Merchandise inventory is recorded at cost and is adjusted for factors like purchase discounts, freight costs, and inventory valuation methods (e.g., FIFO, LIFO, or weighted average).
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct description of merchandise inventory is 'Goods owned by a company and held for sale in the ordinary course of business.' This aligns with the accounting definition and treatment of inventory.
