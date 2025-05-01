_____ are the framework for everything a business does, including marketing.
A
Depreciation methods
B
Business objectives
C
Financial statements
D
Inventory systems
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the foundational framework for everything a business does, including marketing.
Review the options provided: Depreciation methods, Business objectives, Financial statements, and Inventory systems.
Analyze each option: Depreciation methods relate to accounting for asset value reduction, Financial statements summarize financial performance, Inventory systems manage stock, and Business objectives define the overarching goals and strategies of a business.
Connect the concept of marketing to the options: Marketing is driven by the goals and strategies of a business, which are outlined in its business objectives.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Business objectives,' as they serve as the framework for all business activities, including marketing.
