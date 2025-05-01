The basic premise of unrelated diversification is that:
A
Unrelated diversification is primarily aimed at reducing product costs through economies of scale.
B
A company can increase value by entering businesses that are not related to its current operations.
C
Diversification should always focus on achieving operational synergies.
D
A company should only expand into industries closely related to its core business.
1
Understand the concept of unrelated diversification: Unrelated diversification occurs when a company expands into industries or businesses that are not directly related to its current operations or core competencies.
Analyze the premise of unrelated diversification: The goal is typically to increase overall company value by entering new markets or industries, rather than focusing solely on operational synergies or economies of scale.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Consider each statement and determine whether it aligns with the definition and purpose of unrelated diversification.
Identify the correct statement: The correct answer is the one that highlights the value creation aspect of unrelated diversification, which is entering businesses not related to current operations.
Conclude the reasoning: Unrelated diversification is not about reducing costs through economies of scale or focusing on operational synergies; it is about strategic expansion to increase overall company value.
