A quote of 5.90 - 5.75 is most likely a quote for which of the following types of receivables or securities?
A
Bonds
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Notes Receivable
D
Interest Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the quote: A quote of 5.90 - 5.75 typically refers to the bid-ask spread, which is common in financial markets for securities such as stocks or bonds. This spread represents the difference between the price a buyer is willing to pay (bid) and the price a seller is willing to accept (ask).
Identify the types of receivables or securities listed in the options: Bonds, Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Interest Receivable. Note that receivables are amounts owed to a company, while bonds are tradable financial instruments issued by entities to raise capital.
Analyze the characteristics of each option: Bonds are traded in financial markets and typically have bid-ask spreads. Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Interest Receivable are not traded in markets and do not have bid-ask spreads; they are internal accounting items.
Recognize that the bid-ask spread (5.90 - 5.75) is indicative of a market-traded security, which aligns with bonds. Receivables are not quoted in this manner as they are not market-traded instruments.
Conclude that the quote of 5.90 - 5.75 is most likely a quote for bonds, as this type of financial instrument is traded in markets and has bid-ask spreads.
