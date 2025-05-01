Which of the following is classified as a type of receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Prepaid Expenses
B
Accounts Payable
C
Unearned Revenue
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically resulting from sales or services provided on credit. They are classified as assets on the balance sheet.
Analyze the options provided: Prepaid Expenses, Accounts Payable, Unearned Revenue, and Accounts Receivable. Determine which one fits the definition of receivables.
Clarify why Prepaid Expenses are not receivables: Prepaid Expenses represent payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future. They are classified as assets but are not receivables.
Clarify why Accounts Payable are not receivables: Accounts Payable represent amounts a company owes to suppliers for goods or services received. They are classified as liabilities, not receivables.
Clarify why Unearned Revenue is not a receivable: Unearned Revenue represents payments received by a company for goods or services it has yet to deliver. It is classified as a liability, not a receivable. Accounts Receivable, however, fits the definition of receivables as it represents amounts owed to the company by customers for credit sales.
