Which of the following is least likely to be a field in a customers table related to types of receivables?
A
Customer Name
B
Customer Address
C
Interest Revenue Earned
D
Accounts Receivable Balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: A customers table in accounting typically contains fields that are directly related to customer information and their receivables. These fields help track transactions and balances associated with each customer.
Review the provided options: Customer Name, Customer Address, Interest Revenue Earned, and Accounts Receivable Balance. Consider whether each field is logically related to the purpose of a customers table.
Analyze the purpose of each field: Customer Name and Customer Address are essential for identifying and locating customers. Accounts Receivable Balance is directly related to the receivables owed by the customer, which is a key component of the table.
Evaluate the field 'Interest Revenue Earned': This field is not directly related to tracking customer-specific receivables. Instead, it pertains to revenue earned from interest, which is typically recorded in a separate revenue account rather than a customers table.
Conclude that 'Interest Revenue Earned' is least likely to be a field in a customers table related to types of receivables, as it does not align with the primary purpose of tracking customer-specific information and balances.
