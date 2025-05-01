Which of the following is considered a vendor's transaction in the context of types of receivables?
A
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
B
Notes receivable issued to suppliers for inventory purchases
C
Advances to employees
D
Interest receivable from investments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about a vendor's transaction in the context of types of receivables. A vendor's transaction typically involves the exchange of goods or services with suppliers or customers.
Review the options provided: The options include accounts receivable from customers, notes receivable issued to suppliers, advances to employees, and interest receivable from investments. Each option represents a different type of receivable.
Clarify the concept of 'vendor's transaction': A vendor's transaction specifically refers to dealings with suppliers or vendors, such as purchasing inventory or services. This is distinct from transactions with customers, employees, or investments.
Analyze the options: Accounts receivable from customers relates to credit sales, which is a customer transaction. Advances to employees are internal transactions, not vendor-related. Interest receivable from investments pertains to financial income, not vendor dealings. Notes receivable issued to suppliers for inventory purchases directly involves a vendor transaction, as it represents a formal agreement to pay suppliers for inventory.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is 'Notes receivable issued to suppliers for inventory purchases,' as it aligns with the definition of a vendor's transaction in the context of receivables.
