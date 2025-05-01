Which of the following best describes the role of a cosigner in relation to receivables, and what is an important consideration before agreeing to co-sign a loan?
A
A cosigner is the borrower who receives the loan; they should consider the collateral required before co-signing.
B
A cosigner is a third-party collection agency that purchases receivables; they should consider the age of the receivable before co-signing.
C
A cosigner is a person who guarantees repayment of a loan if the primary borrower defaults; they should consider their own credit risk before co-signing.
D
A cosigner is the original lender who transfers the receivable to another party; they should consider the interest rate before co-signing.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a cosigner: A cosigner is a person who guarantees repayment of a loan if the primary borrower defaults. This means the cosigner is legally obligated to repay the loan if the borrower fails to do so.
Clarify the relationship to receivables: A cosigner does not directly deal with receivables or act as a collection agency. Their role is tied to the loan agreement, not the management or transfer of receivables.
Identify the key consideration: Before agreeing to co-sign a loan, the cosigner should evaluate their own credit risk. This includes understanding how co-signing could impact their credit score and financial liability.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the other descriptions provided in the problem. For example, a cosigner is not the borrower, a collection agency, or the original lender transferring receivables. These roles are unrelated to the cosigner's function.
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct description is that a cosigner guarantees repayment of a loan if the primary borrower defaults, and they should carefully consider their own credit risk before agreeing to co-sign.
