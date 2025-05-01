Which of the following best describes checks in the context of types of receivables?
A
Checks are negotiable instruments that represent a written order directing a bank to pay a specific sum from the drawer's account to the payee.
B
Checks are a type of nontrade receivable arising from advances to employees.
C
Checks are considered inventory until they are deposited in the bank.
D
Checks are classified as notes receivable because they always have a formal promissory note attached.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the classification and description of checks in the context of types of receivables.
Review the definition of checks: Checks are negotiable instruments that represent a written order directing a bank to pay a specific sum from the drawer's account to the payee. This is the most accurate description of checks.
Analyze the incorrect options: Checks are not classified as nontrade receivables arising from advances to employees, as this describes a different type of receivable. Checks are also not considered inventory, as they are financial instruments, not physical goods. Lastly, checks are not classified as notes receivable because they do not always have a formal promissory note attached.
Relate checks to receivables: Checks are typically associated with accounts receivable when they are received as payment for goods or services. They are not inherently classified as notes receivable or inventory.
Conclude the correct classification: Based on the definitions and analysis, checks are best described as negotiable instruments that represent a written order directing a bank to pay a specific sum from the drawer's account to the payee.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian