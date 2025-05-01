Which of the following is classified as an 'accounts receivable' in financial accounting?
A
Amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit
B
Interest receivable from investments
C
Loans made to employees
D
Advances to suppliers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'accounts receivable': Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services sold on credit. It represents a current asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the first option: 'Amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit.' This directly aligns with the definition of accounts receivable, as it involves credit sales to customers.
Evaluate the second option: 'Interest receivable from investments.' This is not classified as accounts receivable because it pertains to income earned from investments, not credit sales to customers.
Assess the third option: 'Loans made to employees.' Loans to employees are considered 'other receivables' or 'advances,' not accounts receivable, as they are unrelated to credit sales to customers.
Review the fourth option: 'Advances to suppliers.' Advances to suppliers are prepayments for goods or services and are classified as prepaid expenses, not accounts receivable.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian