Which financial statement is typically prepared first in the accounting cycle?
A
Income Statement
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Balance Sheet
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accounting cycle: The accounting cycle is a series of steps that businesses follow to record, summarize, and report financial transactions. It typically ends with the preparation of financial statements.
Recognize the sequence of financial statements: Financial statements are prepared in a specific order because the information from one statement is often used in the preparation of the next. The sequence is important for accuracy and logical flow.
Identify the role of the Income Statement: The Income Statement is prepared first because it summarizes revenues and expenses, ultimately calculating net income or net loss. This net income figure is essential for preparing subsequent statements.
Understand the connection to the Statement of Retained Earnings: The net income from the Income Statement is used to update retained earnings in the Statement of Retained Earnings. This is why the Income Statement must be prepared first.
Recognize the dependency of other statements: The Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows rely on information from the Income Statement and Statement of Retained Earnings. Therefore, the Income Statement is the logical starting point in the preparation of financial statements.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian