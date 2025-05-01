Which of the following items would be found on a company's balance sheet?
A
Retained Earnings
B
Service Revenue
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Dividends Declared
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a balance sheet. A balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes three main components: assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 2: Identify the items that belong to the balance sheet categories. Retained Earnings and Accounts Receivable are items that appear on the balance sheet. Retained Earnings are part of the equity section, while Accounts Receivable is part of the assets section.
Step 3: Differentiate between balance sheet and income statement items. Service Revenue and Dividends Declared are not part of the balance sheet. Service Revenue is reported on the income statement as part of the company's revenues, and Dividends Declared are reported in the statement of retained earnings or cash flow statement, not directly on the balance sheet.
Step 4: Categorize the correct items. Retained Earnings should be listed under the equity section of the balance sheet, and Accounts Receivable should be listed under the current assets section.
Step 5: Review the balance sheet structure. Ensure that all items are properly classified under assets, liabilities, or equity, and confirm that Service Revenue and Dividends Declared are excluded from the balance sheet.
