Which of the following best defines an income statement?
A
A financial statement that details the cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
B
A financial statement that summarizes changes in shareholders' equity during a period.
C
A financial statement that shows the company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
D
A financial statement that reports a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the net profit or loss.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an income statement. An income statement is a financial report that provides a summary of a company's revenues, expenses, and resulting net profit or loss over a specific period of time.
Step 2: Compare the definitions provided in the options to the purpose of an income statement. Eliminate options that do not align with the description of an income statement.
Step 3: Option 1 describes a cash flow statement, which focuses on cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities. This is not the definition of an income statement.
Step 4: Option 2 refers to a statement of changes in shareholders' equity, which summarizes changes in equity during a period. This is also not the definition of an income statement.
Step 5: Option 3 describes a balance sheet, which shows the company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. The correct answer is the option that defines an income statement as reporting revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing net profit or loss.
