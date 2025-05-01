Which of the following aspects relate to the information provided in an income statement?
A
Total assets at the end of the period
B
Owner's equity at the beginning of the period
C
Net income for a specific period
D
Cash flows from operating activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an income statement. An income statement is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues, expenses, and resulting net income or loss over a specific period. It does not provide information about total assets, owner's equity, or cash flows directly.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. Total assets at the end of the period are reported on the balance sheet, not the income statement. Owner's equity at the beginning of the period is part of the statement of changes in equity, not the income statement.
Step 3: Recognize the correct aspect related to the income statement. Net income for a specific period is the primary focus of the income statement, as it calculates the company's profitability by subtracting expenses from revenues.
Step 4: Clarify the role of cash flows from operating activities. This information is part of the cash flow statement, which details cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities, not the income statement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Net income for a specific period,' as it directly relates to the information provided in the income statement.
