Which of the following statements about the balance sheet is correct?
A
The balance sheet reports a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
B
The balance sheet is also known as the income statement.
C
The balance sheet lists assets, liabilities, and equity.
D
The balance sheet shows only the revenues and expenses for a period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It lists the company's assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 2: Differentiate the balance sheet from other financial statements. Unlike the income statement, which reports revenues and expenses over a period, the balance sheet focuses on the company's financial position at a single moment.
Step 3: Identify the key components of the balance sheet. The balance sheet is divided into three main sections: assets (resources owned by the company), liabilities (obligations owed by the company), and equity (the residual interest in the assets after deducting liabilities).
Step 4: Clarify common misconceptions. The balance sheet is not the same as the income statement, and it does not show revenues and expenses for a period. Instead, it provides a detailed listing of what the company owns and owes at a specific date.
Step 5: Review the correct statements. Based on the explanation, the correct statements are: 'The balance sheet reports a company's financial position at a specific point in time' and 'The balance sheet lists assets, liabilities, and equity.'
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian