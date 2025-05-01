A company can best accomplish diversification into new industries by:
A
Reducing its workforce to cut costs
B
Increasing advertising for its current products
C
Focusing solely on its core competencies
D
Acquiring existing firms in the target industry
1
Understand the concept of diversification: Diversification involves expanding into new industries or markets to reduce risk and increase growth opportunities. It often requires entering industries outside the company's current operations.
Evaluate the options provided: Reducing workforce and increasing advertising are cost-cutting or marketing strategies, not diversification strategies. Focusing solely on core competencies limits the company to its existing industry, which contradicts the goal of diversification.
Recognize the role of acquisitions: Acquiring existing firms in the target industry is a common and effective strategy for diversification. It allows the company to leverage the acquired firm's resources, expertise, and market presence.
Consider the financial implications: Acquisitions require significant investment and due diligence to ensure the target firm aligns with the company's strategic goals and provides value.
Conclude that acquiring existing firms in the target industry is the best approach for diversification, as it directly facilitates entry into new industries with established operations and reduces the risks associated with starting from scratch.
