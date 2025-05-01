Which of the following is NOT accurate regarding who is involved in crafting a company's strategy?
A
Strategy crafting can involve collaboration across different departments.
B
Employees at various levels can provide input into the strategic planning process.
C
Only top management is responsible for crafting a company's strategy.
D
Middle managers may contribute to strategy formulation in many organizations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of strategy crafting: Strategy crafting is the process of developing a plan to achieve a company's long-term goals and objectives. It often involves input from various levels of the organization.
Analyze the statement 'Only top management is responsible for crafting a company's strategy': This implies that strategy formulation is solely the responsibility of top executives, excluding other levels of the organization.
Consider the role of collaboration: Strategy crafting typically involves collaboration across departments, as different perspectives and expertise contribute to a comprehensive plan.
Evaluate the involvement of employees at various levels: Employees, including middle managers, often provide valuable insights and contribute to the strategic planning process, especially in organizations that encourage participative decision-making.
Conclude that the statement 'Only top management is responsible for crafting a company's strategy' is NOT accurate, as strategy formulation often involves input from multiple levels and departments within the organization.
