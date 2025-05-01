Which of the following is typically required by a lender at the closing of a loan to ensure the collectibility of receivables?
A
A promissory note
B
A bank reconciliation statement
C
An accounts receivable aging schedule
D
A sales invoice
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The lender wants to ensure the collectibility of receivables, which means they need a document or process that provides assurance about the borrower's ability to repay the loan.
Review the options provided: A promissory note, a bank reconciliation statement, an accounts receivable aging schedule, and a sales invoice. Each of these serves a different purpose in financial accounting.
Analyze the purpose of each option: A promissory note is a legal document that represents a promise to repay a loan, typically including terms of repayment. A bank reconciliation statement compares the bank's records with the company's records to ensure accuracy. An accounts receivable aging schedule categorizes receivables based on their age to assess collectibility. A sales invoice documents a sale but does not directly ensure collectibility.
Determine which option directly addresses the lender's concern: The lender is likely interested in a document that provides assurance of repayment, which aligns with the purpose of a promissory note.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that fulfills the lender's requirement for ensuring collectibility of receivables, based on the analysis of the options provided.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian