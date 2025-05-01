Which of the following is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Notes Receivable
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Inventory Receivable
D
Interest Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables in financial accounting represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are considered assets because they are expected to be converted into cash in the future.
Identify the types of receivables: Common types of receivables include Notes Receivable (formal written promises to pay), Accounts Receivable (amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided), and Interest Receivable (interest income earned but not yet received).
Analyze the term 'Inventory Receivable': Inventory is classified as a current asset but is not considered a receivable. Receivables are specifically related to amounts owed to the company, whereas inventory represents goods held for sale.
Compare the options provided: Notes Receivable, Accounts Receivable, and Interest Receivable are all legitimate types of receivables. Inventory Receivable, however, is not a recognized category in financial accounting.
Conclude that 'Inventory Receivable' is NOT considered a type of receivable in financial accounting, as it does not represent an amount owed to the company.
