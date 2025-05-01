1. Magda is going to finance her car purchase using an auto loan. Which statement below is accurate regarding the type of receivable created for the lender?
A
The lender will record an interest receivable as the primary receivable.
B
The lender will record a trade receivable on its balance sheet.
C
The lender will record an account receivable on its balance sheet.
D
The lender will record a note receivable on its balance sheet.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers or borrowers. They are classified based on the nature of the transaction, such as accounts receivable, notes receivable, or interest receivable.
Differentiate between types of receivables: Accounts receivable typically arise from sales of goods or services on credit, while notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount, often including interest, at a future date.
Analyze the nature of the transaction: In this case, the lender is providing an auto loan, which involves a formal agreement (promissory note) between the borrower and the lender. This agreement specifies the loan amount, repayment terms, and interest rate.
Determine the correct classification: Since the auto loan is based on a formal written agreement, the lender will record it as a note receivable on its balance sheet. This reflects the legal obligation of the borrower to repay the loan.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Interest receivable is a secondary receivable that arises from accrued interest, not the primary loan amount. Trade receivables and accounts receivable are not applicable here because they are associated with sales transactions rather than loans.
