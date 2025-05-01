A payment to a mortgage broker by a lender is known as a:
A
Note receivable
B
Factoring fee
C
Yield spread premium
D
Trade receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'Yield Spread Premium' (YSP): It is a payment made by a lender to a mortgage broker for originating a loan with an interest rate higher than the lender's par rate. This is a common practice in the mortgage industry.
Review the other options provided: 'Note receivable' refers to a written promise to receive money at a future date, 'Factoring fee' is a fee charged for selling accounts receivable to a third party, and 'Trade receivable' refers to amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Compare the definitions: None of the other options align with the concept of a payment from a lender to a mortgage broker for originating a loan. This confirms that 'Yield Spread Premium' is the correct term.
Understand the relevance of YSP in financial accounting: It is important to recognize how such payments are recorded and disclosed in financial statements, as they impact the cost structure and profitability of mortgage transactions.
Apply this knowledge to similar scenarios: If you encounter terms related to payments or fees in financial accounting, always analyze their definitions and context to ensure accurate classification.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian