Which one of the following assets is generally not considered a type of receivable?
A
Notes Receivable
B
Interest Receivable
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Inventory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. They are considered assets because they represent future cash inflows.
Identify the types of receivables listed: Notes Receivable, Interest Receivable, and Accounts Receivable are all forms of receivables. They represent amounts owed to the company for various reasons, such as loans, accrued interest, or sales made on credit.
Analyze the nature of Inventory: Inventory refers to goods or materials a company holds for sale or production. It is classified as a current asset but is not considered a receivable because it does not represent an amount owed to the company.
Compare Inventory with receivables: Unlike receivables, Inventory does not involve a claim on cash or payment from another party. It is a tangible asset that will be converted into cash through sales, not through collection from a debtor.
Conclude that Inventory is not a type of receivable: Based on the definitions and characteristics, Inventory is generally not considered a type of receivable, making it the correct answer to the question.
