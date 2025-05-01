In which type of receivable case is a bill never sent directly to the patient?
A
Trade receivable
B
Open account receivable
C
Notes receivable
D
Third-party payor case
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided. They are classified into different types, such as trade receivables, open account receivables, and notes receivables.
Learn about third-party payor cases: In these cases, the payment responsibility lies with a third party, such as an insurance company, rather than the individual receiving the service. This is common in industries like healthcare.
Compare the types of receivables: Trade receivables and open account receivables typically involve direct billing to the customer or patient. Notes receivables are formal agreements where the debtor promises to pay a specific amount at a future date.
Recognize the unique aspect of third-party payor cases: In these cases, the bill is sent directly to the third party (e.g., insurance company) rather than the patient, as the third party is responsible for payment.
Conclude that third-party payor cases differ from other receivable types because the patient does not receive the bill directly, aligning with the correct answer provided.
