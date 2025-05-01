Which of the following is an example of an accounts receivable?
A
Interest receivable from investments
B
Notes receivable from suppliers
C
Loans made to employees
D
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It represents a current asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the options provided: Interest receivable from investments, notes receivable from suppliers, and loans made to employees are not directly related to amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit.
Focus on the correct definition: Accounts receivable specifically pertains to amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit, distinguishing it from other types of receivables like interest or loans.
Eliminate incorrect options: Interest receivable, notes receivable, and loans made to employees are examples of other types of receivables but do not fit the definition of accounts receivable.
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct example of accounts receivable is 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit,' as it aligns with the definition of accounts receivable.
