The revenue recognition principle requires that revenue be recorded:
A
when it is earned, regardless of when cash is received
B
only when cash is received from customers
C
when expenses related to the revenue are paid
D
at the end of the accounting period, regardless of earning or cash receipt
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the revenue recognition principle: This principle states that revenue should be recognized when it is earned, not necessarily when cash is received. This ensures that financial statements accurately reflect the company's performance during a specific period.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option carefully to determine which aligns with the revenue recognition principle. The principle emphasizes earning revenue rather than the timing of cash receipt or expense payment.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, 'only when cash is received from customers' is incorrect because revenue can be earned before cash is received, such as in credit sales. Similarly, 'when expenses related to the revenue are paid' is incorrect because expense payment timing does not dictate revenue recognition.
Focus on the correct condition: Revenue is recognized when it is earned, meaning the company has delivered goods or services to the customer and has a right to payment, regardless of whether cash has been received.
Conclude with the correct answer: The correct answer is 'when it is earned, regardless of when cash is received,' as this aligns with the revenue recognition principle and ensures accurate financial reporting.
