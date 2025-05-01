Which of the following actions best helps a company minimize the risk of fraud, according to the Fraud Triangle framework?
A
Implement strong internal controls to reduce opportunities for fraud.
B
Encourage employees to keep concerns about fraud confidential.
C
Rely solely on external audits to detect fraud.
D
Increase employee workloads to discourage idle time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Fraud Triangle framework, which consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. Fraud is more likely to occur when these three elements are present.
Recognize that minimizing opportunities for fraud is a key strategy in reducing the risk of fraudulent activities within a company.
Learn that implementing strong internal controls, such as segregation of duties, regular reconciliations, and access restrictions, directly addresses the 'opportunity' element of the Fraud Triangle.
Evaluate why relying solely on external audits is insufficient, as audits are periodic and may not catch all instances of fraud. Similarly, increasing workloads or encouraging confidentiality does not effectively address the root causes of fraud.
Conclude that the best action to minimize fraud risk is to implement strong internal controls, as this reduces opportunities for fraud and aligns with the Fraud Triangle framework.
