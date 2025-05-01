Warranty costs and customer complaints are examples of which type of quality cost?
Prevention costs
Internal failure costs
Appraisal costs
External failure costs
Understand the concept of quality costs: Quality costs are categorized into four types—Prevention costs, Appraisal costs, Internal failure costs, and External failure costs. Each type represents a different aspect of managing and addressing quality issues in a business.
Define External failure costs: These are costs incurred when a product or service fails after it has been delivered to the customer. Examples include warranty claims, product recalls, and handling customer complaints.
Relate warranty costs and customer complaints to External failure costs: Warranty costs arise when a company has to repair or replace defective products under warranty, and customer complaints often indicate dissatisfaction due to product or service failures. Both occur after the product has reached the customer, making them External failure costs.
Differentiate External failure costs from other types: Prevention costs are incurred to avoid defects (e.g., training, process improvements). Appraisal costs are related to inspecting and testing products before delivery. Internal failure costs occur when defects are identified before the product reaches the customer (e.g., rework, scrap). External failure costs, however, are post-delivery costs.
Conclude that warranty costs and customer complaints are examples of External failure costs because they represent expenses incurred due to product or service issues after delivery to the customer.
