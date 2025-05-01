The acquisition of land by issuing common stock is best classified as which type of transaction?
A
An operating activity
B
A non-cash investing and financing activity
C
A cash financing activity
D
A cash investing activity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of activities in the statement of cash flows: Operating activities involve the primary operations of the business, investing activities involve the acquisition or disposal of long-term assets, and financing activities involve transactions related to equity and debt.
Recognize that issuing common stock is a financing activity because it involves raising capital through equity.
Identify that acquiring land is an investing activity because it involves the purchase of a long-term asset.
Note that this transaction does not involve cash, as the land is acquired by issuing common stock rather than paying cash.
Conclude that the transaction is best classified as a non-cash investing and financing activity, as it combines elements of both investing and financing without the use of cash.
