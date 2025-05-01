A disadvantage of forming a partnership is that owners:
A
cannot share profits and losses
B
have unlimited personal liability for the debts of the business
C
are required to pay corporate income tax
D
must issue shares to the public
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a partnership. A partnership is a business structure where two or more individuals share ownership, profits, and losses. It is distinct from corporations and sole proprietorships.
Step 2: Analyze the disadvantages of a partnership. One key disadvantage is that partners have unlimited personal liability for the debts of the business. This means that if the business cannot pay its debts, creditors can pursue the personal assets of the partners.
Step 3: Evaluate the incorrect options. For example, partnerships do not pay corporate income tax because they are not corporations; instead, profits are passed through to the partners and taxed as personal income. Similarly, partnerships do not issue shares to the public, as this is a characteristic of corporations.
Step 4: Clarify the sharing of profits and losses. In a partnership, owners typically share profits and losses according to the terms of their partnership agreement, so the statement 'cannot share profits and losses' is incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct disadvantage of forming a partnership is the unlimited personal liability for the debts of the business, which is a significant risk for the partners.
