Which type of business organization is owned and managed by a single individual?
A
Corporation
B
Partnership
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Limited liability company (LLC)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of business organizations: Corporation, Partnership, Sole Proprietorship, and Limited Liability Company (LLC). Each has unique characteristics regarding ownership, management, and liability.
A Corporation is owned by shareholders and managed by a board of directors. It is a separate legal entity, meaning the owners have limited liability.
A Partnership involves two or more individuals who share ownership and management responsibilities. Partners are typically personally liable for the business's debts.
A Sole Proprietorship is owned and managed by a single individual. This type of business organization is simple to set up, and the owner has full control over the business. However, the owner is personally liable for all debts and obligations.
A Limited Liability Company (LLC) combines elements of partnerships and corporations. It offers limited liability to its owners while allowing flexibility in management. Based on the question, the correct answer is Sole Proprietorship, as it is owned and managed by a single individual.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian