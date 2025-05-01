Which of the following best explains why a sole proprietor might want to take on a partner?
A
To share the risks and responsibilities of running the business
B
To eliminate the need for business licenses
C
To avoid paying any business taxes
D
To ensure unlimited liability is removed from the business
1
Understand the nature of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. The owner has unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business.
Consider the concept of partnership: A partnership involves two or more individuals who share ownership, responsibilities, and risks of running the business. This can help distribute the workload and financial risks.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Eliminating the need for business licenses is not a valid reason for taking on a partner, as licenses are typically required regardless of the business structure. Similarly, avoiding business taxes is not possible, as taxes are a legal obligation for all businesses.
Analyze the liability aspect: While taking on a partner does not remove unlimited liability in a general partnership, it does allow the risks and responsibilities to be shared between partners, which can make managing the business more feasible.
Conclude the correct reasoning: The best explanation for why a sole proprietor might want to take on a partner is to share the risks and responsibilities of running the business, as this can provide support and reduce the burden on a single individual.
