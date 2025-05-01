Business-level strategy addresses which overarching question?
A
How should the company structure its internal departments?
B
What products or services should the company offer in new markets?
C
What is the company's overall mission and vision?
D
How should a company compete in a particular industry or market?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business-level strategy: Business-level strategy focuses on how a company competes in a specific industry or market to achieve competitive advantage.
Identify the overarching question addressed by business-level strategy: It revolves around determining the company's approach to competing effectively in its chosen market or industry.
Differentiate business-level strategy from other strategic levels: Unlike corporate-level strategy, which deals with the overall mission, vision, and portfolio management, business-level strategy is more focused on specific competitive actions within a market.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the focus of business-level strategy. For example, structuring internal departments is more operational, and offering products in new markets is more related to corporate-level strategy.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'How should a company compete in a particular industry or market?' as this directly addresses the essence of business-level strategy.
