Which of the following are two primary advantages of the corporate form of business organization?
A
Simple formation process and lack of government regulation
B
Limited liability for shareholders and ease of transferring ownership
C
Direct management by all shareholders and exemption from taxes
D
Unlimited liability for owners and limited access to capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the corporate form of business organization: A corporation is a legal entity separate from its owners, providing certain advantages compared to other business structures like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Identify the concept of limited liability: In a corporation, shareholders are only liable for the amount they have invested in the company. Their personal assets are protected from corporate debts and liabilities.
Examine the ease of transferring ownership: Shares of a corporation can be bought and sold easily, allowing ownership to be transferred without affecting the operations of the business.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the other choices provided in the problem. For example, 'Simple formation process and lack of government regulation' is incorrect because corporations often have a complex formation process and are subject to significant government regulation.
Conclude with the correct advantages: The two primary advantages of the corporate form of business organization are 'Limited liability for shareholders' and 'Ease of transferring ownership,' as these are key features that distinguish corporations from other business structures.
