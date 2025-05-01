Which of the following statements about the single-step income statement is true?
A
It separates expenses into cost of goods sold and operating expenses.
B
It reports gross profit as a separate line item.
C
It presents all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating and non-operating items.
D
It requires the classification of current and non-current items.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format that aggregates all revenues and all expenses into two distinct categories without further classification.
Review the structure of the single-step income statement: Unlike a multi-step income statement, it does not separate operating and non-operating items, nor does it report gross profit as a separate line item.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each statement to determine whether it aligns with the characteristics of a single-step income statement. For example, separating expenses into cost of goods sold and operating expenses is a feature of a multi-step income statement, not a single-step income statement.
Focus on the correct statement: The single-step income statement presents all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating and non-operating items. This is the defining feature of this format.
Eliminate incorrect options: The single-step income statement does not require the classification of current and non-current items, nor does it report gross profit as a separate line item. These features are associated with other financial statement formats.
