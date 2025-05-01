Which of the following is the correct header for a single-step income statement?
A
Company NameIncome StatementFor the Year Ended December 31, 2023
B
Company NameStatement of Financial PositionAs of December 31, 2023
C
Company NameStatement of Cash FlowsFor the Month Ended December 31, 2023
D
Company NameBalance SheetFor the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a single-step income statement: It is a financial statement that reports a company's revenues and expenses, showing the net income or loss for a specific period.
Identify the correct header format for a single-step income statement. The header typically includes three lines: the company name, the title of the statement (Income Statement), and the time period covered (e.g., 'For the Year Ended December 31, 2023').
Compare the options provided in the problem. Look for the header that matches the format described above, specifically focusing on the title 'Income Statement' and the time period 'For the Year Ended December 31, 2023'.
Eliminate incorrect options. For example, headers like 'Statement of Financial Position' or 'Balance Sheet' are not relevant to a single-step income statement, as they refer to other types of financial statements.
Select the correct header: 'Company Name, Income Statement, For the Year Ended December 31, 2023' as it matches the required format for a single-step income statement.
